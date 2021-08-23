Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

RYCEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.75.

OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.46 on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.56. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

