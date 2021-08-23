ROCKI (ROCKI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.18 Million

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. ROCKI has a market cap of $7.00 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROCKI coin can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00001752 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ROCKI has traded 70.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00055697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.37 or 0.00129861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00160786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,923.55 or 1.00721554 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $497.86 or 0.01004435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,416.92 or 0.06893693 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ROCKI Coin Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app

Buying and Selling ROCKI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROCKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROCKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

