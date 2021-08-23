Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HOOD. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.35 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $42.64 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 131.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.