Robert W. Baird Boosts Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $60.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Tapestry from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.52.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.03. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,197 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

