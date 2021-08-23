Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Robert Half International has increased its dividend by 41.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Robert Half International has a payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Robert Half International to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $102.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $104.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.74.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.