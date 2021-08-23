Robert Douglas Cudney Buys 100,000 Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.86 per share, with a total value of C$86,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,142,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,442,242.12.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 100,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.95 per share, with a total value of C$95,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 11,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$10,120.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 13,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.91 per share, with a total value of C$12,285.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.96 per share, with a total value of C$9,600.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 7,800 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.01 per share, with a total value of C$7,878.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 17,300 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$18,338.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 28,400 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$30,104.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 24,900 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.07 per share, with a total value of C$26,643.00.

NHK opened at C$0.82 on Monday. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.00. The stock has a market cap of C$65.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.95.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their price target on Nighthawk Gold from C$2.35 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

