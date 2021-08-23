RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Down 1.8%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s stock price was down 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $3.84. Approximately 82,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,588,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $366.08 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,438 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. now owns 549,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 303,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,086,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,213,000 after purchasing an additional 869,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,570,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

