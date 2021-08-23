RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Down 1.8%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s stock price was down 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $3.84. Approximately 82,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,588,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $366.08 million for the quarter.
RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
