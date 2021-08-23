RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,224 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 113,786 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $13.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.09. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 79.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

