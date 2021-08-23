Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.313 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Shares of RBA stock opened at C$79.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of C$64.17 and a 12-month high of C$101.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBA. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

