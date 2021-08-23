Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Shares Sold by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lowered its stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the quarter. Rexnord comprises 1.2% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned about 0.18% of Rexnord worth $10,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RXN. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rexnord by 139,256.3% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,050 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,947,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Rexnord by 1,932.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 865,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,747,000 after purchasing an additional 822,736 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,840,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Rexnord by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,574,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,238,000 after purchasing an additional 514,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RXN traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,117. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.45. Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.46.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RXN. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

In other news, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $804,706.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 67,061 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,353,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 675,152 shares in the company, valued at $33,757,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,412 shares of company stock worth $11,900,726. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

