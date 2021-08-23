Reviewing China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) & Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) and Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Southern Airlines and Frontier Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Southern Airlines $13.41 billion 0.50 -$1.57 billion ($5.58) -4.87 Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Frontier Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than China Southern Airlines.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for China Southern Airlines and Frontier Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Southern Airlines 0 1 3 0 2.75 Frontier Group 0 2 9 0 2.82

Frontier Group has a consensus target price of $22.66, indicating a potential upside of 44.25%. Given Frontier Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than China Southern Airlines.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of China Southern Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Frontier Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares China Southern Airlines and Frontier Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Southern Airlines -10.47% -11.58% -3.00% Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Frontier Group beats China Southern Airlines on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services. It also provides aircraft repair and maintenance, air catering, cargo handling, logistics, freight, airport ground, and general aviation services; and import and export agency, flight simulation, leasing, and pilot training services, as well as hotel management and tour services. As of March 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 870 aircraft. China Southern Airlines Company Limited was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

