Reviewing BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) & Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BorgWarner has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aeva Technologies and BorgWarner’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A BorgWarner $10.17 billion 1.00 $500.00 million $2.76 15.39

BorgWarner has higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and BorgWarner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies N/A -13.41% -8.98% BorgWarner 5.49% 15.95% 6.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aeva Technologies and BorgWarner, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 BorgWarner 1 5 7 0 2.46

Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 139.34%. BorgWarner has a consensus price target of $49.54, indicating a potential upside of 16.62%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than BorgWarner.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of BorgWarner shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of BorgWarner shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BorgWarner beats Aeva Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance. The e-Propulsion & Drivetrain segment focuses on the products that improve fuel economy, reduce emissions, and enhance performance in combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The Fuel Injection segment includes gasoline and diesel fuel injection components and systems that deliver efficiency for traditional and hybrid vehicles with gasoline combustion engines. The Aftermarket segment sells products and services to independent aftermarket customers and original equipment service customers. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.