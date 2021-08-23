Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Xebec Adsorption (XBC)

Xebec Adsorption (TSE: XBC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/13/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Xebec Adsorption was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$6.00.

8/13/2021 – Xebec Adsorption was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$6.00.

8/13/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50.

8/13/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.60 to C$4.50.

7/30/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Eight Capital. They now have a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$5.20 to C$5.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.00. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Xebec Adsorption was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$4.50 price target on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption stock opened at C$3.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$489.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.94. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.76 and a 12 month high of C$11.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.