Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Grid Dynamics (GDYN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ: GDYN) in the last few weeks:

8/12/2021 – Grid Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Grid Dynamics International Inc. engages in architecting and delivering digital transformation programs principally in the retail, technology and financial sectors. Grid Dynamics International Inc., formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp, is based in Calif., United States. “

8/9/2021 – Grid Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $19.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Grid Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Grid Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/30/2021 – Grid Dynamics is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Grid Dynamics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grid Dynamics International Inc. engages in architecting and delivering digital transformation programs principally in the retail, technology and financial sectors. Grid Dynamics International Inc., formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp, is based in Calif., United States. “

7/9/2021 – Grid Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Grid Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Grid Dynamics International Inc. engages in architecting and delivering digital transformation programs principally in the retail, technology and financial sectors. Grid Dynamics International Inc., formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp, is based in Calif., United States. “

Shares of GDYN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.95. 52,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,914. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -131.32 and a beta of 0.88. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,577.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $72,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,970,958 shares of company stock worth $74,810,209. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

