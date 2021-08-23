Research Analysts Set Expectations for Tapestry, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tapestry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the luxury accessories retailer will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TPR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.52.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $40.58 on Monday. Tapestry has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 849.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $484,967,000 after buying an additional 10,528,874 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Tapestry by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $224,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,231 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $217,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,620 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Tapestry by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $167,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,541,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

