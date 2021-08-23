Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) PT Lowered to $49.00 at SVB Leerink

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on REPL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $30.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 30.87, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 2.50. Replimune Group has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $54.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.05.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $897,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 808,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,198,674.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 7,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $312,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,411 shares of company stock worth $5,256,028 over the last 90 days. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 938,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,618,000 after buying an additional 55,537 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 967,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,530,000 after buying an additional 111,260 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,506,000 after buying an additional 88,029 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

