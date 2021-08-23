Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $255.00 to $290.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Repligen traded as high as $267.81 and last traded at $262.69, with a volume of 7955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.56.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RGEN. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.60.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $1,286,870.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,319.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,681 shares of company stock worth $6,853,371. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Repligen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Repligen by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth $1,384,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.76 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.20.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

About Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

