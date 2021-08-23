Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Receives $28.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

A number of research firms have commented on RLXXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.80 price objective on Relx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS RLXXF remained flat at $$30.05 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,288. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53. Relx has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

