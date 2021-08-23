Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 731.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $194.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,566. The company has a market cap of $112.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.44.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

