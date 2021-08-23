Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,916 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $428.25. 9,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,688. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $410.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $403.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $431.48.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

