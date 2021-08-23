Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.78 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,565,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.56. 3,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,058. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.15. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.41.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

