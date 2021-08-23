Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 156 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,996,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after acquiring an additional 38,932 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 21,475 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after acquiring an additional 44,421 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

SJM traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,259. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.00. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

