Refinable Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.89 Million (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Refinable has a market cap of $15.75 million and $1.89 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded up 26.2% against the dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00056761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.00131224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.40 or 0.00156663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,237.44 or 0.99657539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.05 or 0.00912942 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.24 or 0.06576535 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars.

