Redd (RDD) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,250.13 or 1.00219529 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00044088 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00074991 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001024 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00009857 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008868 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000532 BTC.

About Redd

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

