Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ: SIMO):

8/12/2021 – Silicon Motion Technology was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.

8/2/2021 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $94.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $1.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.60. 15,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,359. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.79. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $81.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 12.7% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $4,722,000. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

