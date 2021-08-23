Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RLLMF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities downgraded Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Shares of RLLMF opened at $9.78 on Monday. Real Matters has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $22.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.39.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.