RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.69. RBB Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.75 million.

RBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $56,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 49.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 261.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 72.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. 29.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RBB traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 27,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $485.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

