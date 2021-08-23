Raymond James Raises Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $285.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $252.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $251.80.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $253.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.37. The company has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a 52-week low of $143.38 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,694 shares of company stock worth $28,400,426 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Target by 3.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Target by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 351,721 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $69,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Target by 199.8% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 21,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,441 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

