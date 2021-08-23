Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

RLYB opened at $12.69 on Monday. Rallybio has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $25.78.

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

