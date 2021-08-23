RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Down 2.3%

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) shares traded down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $10.81. 1,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 617,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $525.66 million, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.05.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RADA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after buying an additional 358,980 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at about $20,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.
RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADA)
Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.
