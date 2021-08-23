RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Down 2.3%

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) shares traded down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $10.81. 1,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 617,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $525.66 million, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.05.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 19.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RADA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after buying an additional 358,980 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at about $20,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADA)

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

