QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Acquired by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 119.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth about $6,400,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in QuantumScape by 1,450.7% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $2,615,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 972,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,440,864.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,352,339 shares of company stock valued at $32,904,697 in the last ninety days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

QuantumScape stock opened at $19.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.44. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a current ratio of 62.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion and a PE ratio of -50.28.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.