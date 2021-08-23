Qtum Price Tops $13.43 on Major Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.43 or 0.00027183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $334.23 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000130 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,669,812 coins and its circulating supply is 98,636,009 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

