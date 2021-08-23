Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Surgery Partners, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Surgery Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.08 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $43.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 3.17. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $69.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 16.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Surgery Partners by 5.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Surgery Partners by 134.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 52.1% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.