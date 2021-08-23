Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada Lowered by Analyst (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.11. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LB. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CSFB raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$44.50.

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$41.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$42.83. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$25.74 and a twelve month high of C$45.13.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$249.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$236.30 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

