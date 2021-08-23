Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Kinnate Biopharma Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.45). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ:KNTE opened at $18.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $810.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $48.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $995,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter worth $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

