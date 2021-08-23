PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.79 Billion

Brokerages predict that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will announce $3.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.31 billion. PulteGroup posted sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year sales of $14.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $15.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $17.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

NYSE PHM traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.71. 1,664,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.57.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,805,000 after buying an additional 2,476,016 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 79.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,823 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 836.6% during the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,791,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,358 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $82,356,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1,638.8% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,063,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

