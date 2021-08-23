PRW Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,448 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FANG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.64.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $68.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $102.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.