PRW Wealth Management LLC Invests $616,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 269,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,491,000 after acquiring an additional 16,192 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 131,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $113.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.44 and a fifty-two week high of $116.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

