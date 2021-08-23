Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Prudential alerts:

NYSE:PUK opened at $40.99 on Monday. Prudential has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prudential in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 81.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.