Prudent Man Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 30.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 804.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 1,965.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

AX stock opened at $48.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.36. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

