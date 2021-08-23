Prudent Man Advisors LLC Invests $224,000 in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 26,420 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,276,000 after acquiring an additional 107,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $35.16 on Monday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.46.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

