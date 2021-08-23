Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MLNK. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Project Angel Parent currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NYSE MLNK opened at $25.49 on Monday. Project Angel Parent has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $26.84.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

