Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of MLNK stock opened at $25.49 on Monday. Project Angel Parent has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $26.84.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

