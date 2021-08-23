Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:MLNK opened at $25.49 on Monday. Project Angel Parent has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $26.84.

About Project Angel Parent

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

