Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Shares Acquired by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PREF. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 90,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 18,987 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 12,890.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 19,594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PREF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.80. The company had a trading volume of 51,985 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12-month low of $98.13 and a 12-month high of $101.54.

