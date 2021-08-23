Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $248,000 Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cimpress by 47.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cimpress by 4,859.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cimpress by 7.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cimpress by 10.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Cimpress by 13.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $92.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.36. Cimpress plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. Its business includes BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. The company was founded by Robert S. Keane in January 1995 and is headquartered in Dundalk, Ireland.

