Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 27,354 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,354 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 659,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 33,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 563,347.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after acquiring an additional 602,782 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 89.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 86,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 40,688 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on JHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE:JHX opened at $38.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.26. James Hardie Industries plc has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.