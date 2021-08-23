PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.10.

PREKF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PREKF opened at $10.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.