PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

NYSE PWSC opened at $27.71 on Monday. PowerSchool has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $28.06.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.