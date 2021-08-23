Powerledger Price Up 4.2% This Week (POWR)

Powerledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Powerledger has a total market capitalization of $151.87 million and approximately $55.02 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Powerledger coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000666 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Powerledger has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Powerledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00057754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00050870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.49 or 0.00813341 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Powerledger Coin Profile

Powerledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 457,485,997 coins. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Powerledger

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Powerledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Powerledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.